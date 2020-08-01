Da Nang’s Hoa Vang field hospital ready to treat COVID-19 patients
The field hospital at Hoa Vang district’s medical centre is ready to serve COVID-19 infected patients from August 1 morning to share difficulties with the Da Nang Hospital which is being overloaded in the disease check-ups and treatment.
Disinfecting all vehicles entering the field hospital (Source: VNA)
The establishment of this field hospital followed the July 31 decision of Da Nang city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. During the preparation process, the field hospital has received great support from the Hoa Vang medical centre’s staff as well as local agencies, organisations and individual donors.
The 200-bed hospital is used for quarantining and treating COVID-19 patients, especially those with severe symptoms and complicated underlying diseases.
Previously, the municipal People’s Committee decided to establish a 1,000-bed field hospital in Tien Son Sport Centre.
On August 1 morning, Vietnam reported 12 more cases positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total amount of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 558.
Of the total, 116 are related to the outbreak in central Da Nang city since July 25./.