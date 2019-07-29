A view of Rong (Dragon) Bridge in Da Nang (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

– The central city of Da Nang has applied various measures to encourage locals to take part in the movement of building new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas and reaped fruitful outcomes.The municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee, for its part, has conducted movements to protect the environment, while launching the “Four-Safety City” programmes and strengthening communications on contents and methods to build new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas in the community.At the same time, the committee has also called for the involvement of socio-economic organisations in these movements.In the first six months of 2019, the VFF committees at all levels in the city built a number of new and creative models, including “one good deed each week, one model each month,” “green and clean home gardens,” and “Catholic residential areas friendly to environment, adaptive to climate change”.For activities to raise fund for the poor, the committee has diversified methods of mobilising resources. As of May 31, 2019, the city has raised over 18 billion VND (774,000 USD) for the fund.The fund has been used to build 74 houses worth 2 billion VND (86,000 USD) for poor households, support three people facing fatal diseases, present gifts for the poor in special occasions, and provide charity meals for disadvantaged patients in treated in hospitals in the city.For the Lunar New Year 2019 festival celebration, the municipal VFF Committee mobilised nearly 2 billion VND (86,000 USD) from organisations, businesses and individuals to present 4,432 gift packages to poor households in seven districts and wards, as well as local Agent Orange/dioxin victims and policy beneficiaries.A delegation of city leaders visited and offered Tet gifts to households from the Co Tu ethnic minority group in Hoa Bac and Hoa Phu communes, and the Hoa ethnic minority group in Hoa Ninh commune.Regarding rural area building programme, so far, 100 communes of the city has completed all criteria set in the programme.The National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, initiated by the Government in 2010, sets 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics, and defence, aiming to boost rural regions of Vietnam.The number of criteria was increased to 20 in 2015.The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.According to Nguyen Minh Tien, head of the central coordination office for the programme, currently, 46.48 percent of the communes, or 4,144 communes, have been recognised as new-style rural areas. In addition, 61 districts have won the title.Tran Viet Dung, Vice President of the Da Nang VFF Committee said that programmes in the city have been effectively integrated into each other towards the success of the movement to call for locals’ solidarity in building new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas.Localities across the city have actively engaged in popularizing the need to join hands in protecting the environment and prevent plastic waste.At the same time, local organisations have enthusiastically engaged in assisting the poor, he said.Dung said that in the future, the city VFF Committee will continue promoting the movement of joining hands to build new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas in association with the “Four-Safety City” programme as well as other programmes on environmental conservation, safeguarding security and traffic safety as well as health care protection.In parallel, the committee will strengthen communications on the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction.A month for the poor will be launched, along with support for the group in housing and scholarships for disadvantaged students.In the coming Lunar New Year festival, the committee plans to present gifts for the group, added Dung.-VNA