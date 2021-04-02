Da Nang’s tourism seeks ways to stage comeback
Da Nang city is seeking suitable measures to hold back recovery of its tourism crash, following the relaxation of the nation’s social distancing measures to curb the virus spread.
The Golden Bridge is an iconic architectural wonder of Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
At a forum held on April 1, honorary president of the city tourism development promotion fund Dang Viet Dung said that COVID-19, coupled with natural disasters in 2020, has made local tourism exhausted.
According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh, the department has outlined ten tasks and solutions to recover local tourism.
Priority will be given to ensure safety at local tourist destinations, support tourism companies to resume their business activities, as well as promote digitalisation in tourism.
Besides, the sector will work to improve human resources quality and service quality, he added.
Participants suggested the city better the quality of tourism environment, and give assistance to shape up new tourism products, while recommending the Government pilot welcoming international visitors with strict pandemic prevention measures put in place.
Speaking highly of the suggestions, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang said that the city will mobilise resources to form excellent tourism products with a view to attracting domestic tourists and getting ready to open door for international visitors.
The city pledged the best conditions for tourism activities, Quang said, highlighting the city is working with prestigious investors to develop new night tourism products to serve visitors.
He asked the municipal People’s Committee and competent sectors to support local firms in the digital transformation, as well as continue attention to improving human resources quality.
According to Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ngo Hoai Chung, the Vietnamese tourism sector has been battered by COVID-19, with the number of foreign arrivals falling 80 percent in 2020 to only 3.7 million, and that of domestic visitors declining 35 percent to 55 million in 2020.
Total revenue from tourism services topped 320.2 trillion VND, a year-on-year decrease of 54 percent./.