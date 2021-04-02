Destinations Bat Trang Pottery Village Bat Trang pottery village is located on the banks of the Red River in Gia Lam district, about 15 km from the centre of Hanoi. This is the oldest and most famous pottery village in Vietnam, attracting the attention of many domestic and foreign tourists.

Travel Khanh Hoa busy promoting local tourism A range of cultural, tourism, and sporting programmes will be held in Nha Trang city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa throughout 2021 as part of efforts to stimulate the tourism sector amid COVID-19.

Travel Da Nang joins hands with central provinces to promote domestic tourism A joint domestic tourism stimulus programme has been announced by the Da Nang Department of Tourism in coordination with three localities in the central region.

Travel Quang Tri to kick off sea-island tourism programme in April As local tourism starts to get busier thanks to COVID-19 being largely brought under control and warmer temperatures arriving, the central province of Quang Tri is planning to begin its season of sea-island tourism with a festival starting on April 30.