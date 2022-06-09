Daily COVID-19 caseload stands at 802 on June 9
Vietnam recorded 802 new COVID-19 infections on June 9, down 114 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections with 184 cases.
It was followed by northern Yen Bai and Phu Tho provinces, with 66 and 42 infections, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,728,720.
Also on the day, 4,345 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,535,998.
One fatality was reported on June 9, keeping the death toll from the disease at 43,081.
More than 222.61 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered./.