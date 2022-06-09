Health Traditional medicine workshop addresses wildlife trade More than 60 traditional medicine (TM) doctors, practitioners, and students discussed innovative solutions to eradicate treatments using endangered wild animals at a workshop in Hanoi on June 8.

Health Doctors warn on risk of 'imported malaria' from Africa with borders reopening Doctors at Hanoi's Bạch Mai Hospital have warned of the risk of malaria from Africa as the hospital's Centre for Tropical Diseases is treating two malaria patients who returned from Angola recently.