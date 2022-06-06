Daily COVID-19 caseload stands at 806 on June 6
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 806 new COVID-19 cases on June 6, up 117 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections with 204 cases.
It was followed by northern Bac Ninh and Yen Bai provinces, with 76 and 64 infections, respectively.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,726,045.
Also on the day, 9,026 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,513,981.
One fatality was reported on June 6, raising the death toll from the disease to 43,081.
More than 222.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including over 4.81 million doses injected for children from 5 to under 12 years old./.