Health COVID-19: New cases total 685 on June 5 A total 685 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 4 to 4pm June 5, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Two cases of severe malaria detected in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases has reported that the unit has received and treated two imported cases of severe malaria.