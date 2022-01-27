Daily number of domestic COVID-19 cases declines
Vietnam recorded 15,727 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on January 27, including 55 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker collects sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
The 15,672 domestic cases, down 213 from the previous day, include 10,627 infections in the community.
Hanoi still witnessed the most new infections (2,907), followed by Da Nang (873), Bac Ninh (794), Thanh Hoa (727), and Hai Phong (719).
While 21,002 patients were given the all-clear on the day, 126 others succumbed to the coronavirus disease.
The infection tally now stands at 2,203,208, including 2,196,351 reported in the fourth wave of outbreaks that started on April 27 last year.
The total COVID-19 recoveries and deaths number 1,945,611 and 37,291, respectively.
Meanwhile, 179,593,670 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, including 78,987,718 being the first dose, 73,908,501 the second, and 26,697,451 the third./.