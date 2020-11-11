Business Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 underway The Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 opened on November 11 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, featuring 250 stalls from 100 Vietnamese and foreign companies.

Business RCEP - A new boost for regional enterprises The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, expected to be signed on November 15 within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, will be the world’s largest free trade agreement (FTA) and is a significant boost for ASEAN businesses, including those in Vietnam, according to insiders.

Business Viettel to sell 11 percent stake in Viettel Construction Military-run telecom giant Viettel plans to divest an 11 percent stake in its affiliate Viettel Construction Joint Stock Corporation (CTR) via a public auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on December 7.