Local youths join a blood donation campaign (Photo: baodaklak.vn)

Dak Lak (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has set itself a target to collect more than 21,400 blood units in 2020.

The provincial People’s Committee issued a directive in early December on promoting blood donation, assigning specific tasks to local agencies, schools and organisations.



The directive required the heads of local agencies, units and schools to bolster communications and mobilise at least 40 percent of their staff members and 1.25 percent of the province’s population to donate blood.



The steering board for voluntary blood donation is tasked with making recommendations to the provincial administration on the work and coordinating with relevant agencies in the organisation of blood donation campaigns.



Dak Lak province collected 19,500 blood units in 2019./.

VNA