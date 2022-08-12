Dak Lak, Hanoi promote tourism connection
A delegation from the Hanoi Tourism Department poses for a group photo during their familiarization trip to Dak Lak from August 10-12 (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – Tourism authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and capital Hanoi on August 11 held a conference to promote and link their products.
Addressing the event, Deputy Director of the Dak Lak Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thuy Phuong Hieu highlighted the province’s efforts to recover the industry, asking Hanoi for advices to help her province achieve its goal of welcoming 905,000 visitors this year.
Dak Lak is home to 49 ethnic groups, 41 accredited relics and the gong culture – a UNESCO world cultural heritage. It also houses 228 lodging facilities and a convenient transport system.
Phung Xuan Khanh, director of the Hanoi-based Tien Phong travel company, recommended Dak Lak to pay more attention to improving the quality of its tourism products.
Nguyen Quoc Long, director of the Unitour Hanoi, said people from the capital are interested in the Central Highlands culture when visiting Dak Lak, hence a need for the province to develop products imbued with cultural identity. Such development requires coordination from related managing agencies, associations, and businesses, he added.
Trinh Xuan Tung, head of the travel management office at the Hanoi Tourism Department, noted Dak Lak boasts potential for tourists to experience the culture and landscapes, go sightseeing, and conduct research./.