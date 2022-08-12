Travel Extra efforts needed to achieve target of 5 million foreign tourists: insiders To achieve the goal of welcoming 5 million foreign tourists this year as set out earlier, Vietnam's tourism industry needs to make greater efforts in promoting its image and building more tourism products, according to insiders.

Travel Programme links strength of Vietnam’s tourism A programme linking the strength of Vietnam’s tourism opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8, seeking ways to gain international tourism growth and comprehensive recovery of Vietnam’s tourism.