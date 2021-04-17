Fifty kilometres from Buon Ma Thuat city, Krong Bong is a far-flung district in Dak Lak province. It is home to 25 ethnic minority groups, which account for nearly 40 percent of its population, yet information campaigns for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure, which is scheduled for May, have been synchronously deployed.

Dak Lak has implemented a range of solutions to ensure effective preparation works, such as sending officials to meet with local residents, translating election information materials into minority languages, and organising events to welcome the elections.

With a large number of ethnic minority people, Dak Lak has proactively implemented information campaigns in diverse forms, helping people from all walks of life understand the importance of the upcoming elections./.

VNA