Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (centre) attends the All People’s Security Safeguard Festival in Dak Lak province on August 14. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the All People’s Security Safeguard Festival which was opened in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 14.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that in the coming time, the province needs to continue to strictly implement the instructions on building the movement “All People Safeguard Security of the Country”, making the movement deeper, more substantive and effective with good practices while mobilising strength of the whole political system and people to ensure security and order and building a peaceful and happy life for everyone.

He said the festival must be maintained annually, attracting a large number of people to participate in order to become a great festival of people from all walks of life.

The province needs to focus on building good models and timely rewarding examples in the implementation of the movement. In addition, localities need to strengthen communication works on guidelines of the Party, policies and laws of the State, requirements and tasks of national security and order protection in the new situation to the people, he added.

On the occasion, outstanding groups, individuals who have contributions in the “All People’s Security Safeguard” movement were awarded Certificates of Merit from the Ministry of Public Security./.