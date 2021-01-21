Business HCM City needs thousands of seasonal workers during Tet Ho Chi Minh City has rising demand for part-time and seasonal workers as the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday approaches.

Business Long An expands organic dragon fruit cultivation The Mekong Delta province of Long An is mapping out plans to expand cultivation of organic dragon fruit, primarily in Chau Thanh district, said Nguyen Chi Thien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 21, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business BSR posts after-tax profit of over 1.25 trillion VND in Q4 2020 The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) posted over 1.25 trillion VND (54.14 million USD) in after-tax profit in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 1.08 trillion VND over the previous quarter, reflecting its better business performance.