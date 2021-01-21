Dak Lak promotes shipments via Amazon
Dak Lak province grows organic coffee. (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak (VNA) – Enhancing exports via Amazon, the world’s largest Internet retailer by revenue and market capitalisation, is an effective way to help staples of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak reach out to the world in the context that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on global economy, according to insiders.
At a conference held in the locality on January 20, experts discussed measures to step up shipments via the e-commerce platform, and opportunities for Vietnamese firms to boost cross-border sale. Besides, they shared solutions to developing brands in the digital era while introducing several support services to businesses who want to sell products on Amazon.
Vice Chairman of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Huynh Ngoc Duong said that selling products on Amazon will help local goods engage in global value chain, adding many training courses were held to better local firms’ understanding of e-commerce activities.
The department also worked with Alibaba and Amazon to pen suitable training for businesses to join the online retail sale system, he added.
Vice Chairman of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Huynh Ngoc Duong speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak province holds huge potential to ship several agricultural products abroad such as coffee, pepper, rubber, cashew, honey, and handicrafts. Local businesses have paid due attention to distributing their products on e-commerce platforms; however, most of them prefer traditional selling method.
From 2019, Amazon has opened up its platform for more than 100 Vietnamese firms.
Chairman and General Director of MCC Group Phan Thanh Dung said MCC and Amazon Vietnam are working together to help businesses across the nation sell their products on the e-commerce platform effectively.
Currently, 25-30 percent of the Vietnamese goods sold on Amazon are handcrafts and agricultural products, which have been favoured by foreign consumers, he said, stressing MCC Group pledges support for Vietnamese firms and those in Dak Lak province in particular to develop brands and open booths on Amazon until they can operate independently on the platform./.