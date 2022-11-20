At the event. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) - A business delegation of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has brought many local products to the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) in the capital New Delhi.



The fair, the biggest of its kind in South Asia, which began in New Delhi on November 14, will run until November 27.



At the event, Dak Lak presented key local products such as coffee, pepper, macadamia, cashew nut, sacha inchi (Plukenetia Volubilis), rice wine, and high-quality rice.



The delegation also explored opportunities for trade cooperation and expansion of Vietnamese goods' share in the Indian market, while getting updated on the production trends of other countries.

With the support of the Vietnam Trade Office in India, the Dak Lak delegation engaged in meetings with delegations from Indian states to seek investment and business opportunities.



Trade Counselor Bui Trung Thuong stated that the Vietnamese embassy in India always supports and accompanies Vietnamese companies in researching and expanding the market in this South Asian country.



He stressed that in the context of international economic integration, India is one of the potential destinations that Vietnamese companies in general and Dak Lak, in particular, should pay attention to./.