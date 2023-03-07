Dak Lak province ready for 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival
Arrangements have been in place to ensure the success of the 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival, scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak from March 10 to 14, the organising committee has said.
A check-in site on Phan Dinh Giot pedestrian street in Buon Ma Thuot city is opened to serve visitors to the coffee festival. (Photo: VNA)
With 18 official activities to be held, the festival aims to popularise the brand and promote the development of specialty coffee in Vietnam while gradually turn Buon Ma Thuot city into a world coffee destination.
It is set to see the participation of 37 international delegations, including the Embassies of the US, Australia, Mongolia, Morocco, Angola, and Saudi Arabia in Hanoi; the Consulates General of India, Cambodia, Cuba, and Russia in Ho Chi Minh City; and the Consulate General of Laos in Da Nang city. Two arts troupes from Champasak province of Laos and Jeollabuk province of the Republic of Korea will also perform at the festival.
The event is expected to attract about 50,000 visitors, according to the organising committee.
Twelve travel companies have designed 42 tours offering diverse experiences to visitors during the festival, the Dak Lak Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said, adding that it has asked tourism service providers to make the best preparations to ensure absolute safety for and leave good impression on visitors.
Streets in the centre of Buon Ma Thuot city have been decorated to mark the 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival. (Photo: VNA)Deputy director of the department Nguyen Thuy Phuong Hieu noted local administrations have been requested to coordinate with the departments of health, industry and trade, and market surveillance to step up management and monitoring of prices, security and order, disease prevention, and food safety.
Three festival information centres will be opened, and three hotlines will also put into service to receive feedback from local residents and tourists.
Besides, the provincial People’s Committee has also demanded public security and military units work with local authorities to guarantee order and safety and stay ready to respond to any circumstances, Hieu added.
Nguyen Tuan Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak People’s Committee and head of the organising committee, said the Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival is a national event, giving the province a chance to develop the coffee industry, boost economic growth, and improve the life quality of local ethnic groups. Therefore, the provincial administration has ordered relevant units to make the best preparations to win satisfaction from locals and visitors./.