A patient with dengue fever is being treated in the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) General Hospital (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak recently recorded one death from dengue fever, the second fatality in the province since the start of the year, said Director of the provincial Centre for Preventive Medicine Pham Van Lao.



The victim, born in 1994 and residing in the province’s Cu M’gar district, was admitted to the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) General Hospital on July 26 and passed away two days later.

Lao advised patients with signs of dengue fever to visit health facilities for prompt treatment, and pregnant women and people suffering from obesity or chronic diseases must be more cautious.



The first dengue death was reported in the province on July 25.



As of July 30, more than 7,770 cases of dengue fever were detected in all 15 districts and cities of Dak Lak, mainly in Buon Ma Thuot city with 3,013 cases, and the districts of Buon Don (931), Krong Nang (907), Cu M’gar (591) and Krong Ana (380).



Vietnam has detected more than 105,000 cases of dengue fever so far this year, including 10 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health.



The highest number were reported in Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Binh Duong, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Ninh Thuan and Dong Nai.-VNA