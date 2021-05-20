This working team from the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and Krong Pak district authorities at all levels is visiting local households to promote the upcoming national election, on May 23.

This gathering in Ea Sup district saw the involvement of nearly 400 ethnic minority people. Mass mobilisation officers used the ethnic minority language to convey information on the election, answer questions, and interact with local people.

The Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilization Commission has also prepared plans to ensure security and order./.

VNA