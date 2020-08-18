Dak Nong approves anti-landslide projects along Krong No river
The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has approved construction of two anti-landslide projects along Krong No River, with a total cost of nearly 62 billion VND (2.68 million USD).
A landslide threatens lives and production of farmers living along Krong No river. (Photo: VNA)
According to the provincial People’s Committee, the two projects will limit landslides, protect production areas and households on both sides of the river, and ensure traffic safety on National Highway No 28.
One of the projects is a 305m embankment along the river in Krong No district’s Nam N’Dir commune. It is worth 40 billion VND (1.73 million USD).
Another 22 billion VND (950,000 USD) project is to build an embankment along the river in Krong No district’s Dak Nang commune.
According to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the landslide situation along the banks of Krong No river has become more serious over the years, mostly in Duc Xuyen, Nam N’Dir and Buon Choah communes in Krong No district.
The department has recorded 17 landslide sites along the river with a total length of about 10km.
Experts said the landslides could also be caused by the impact of sand mining activities, especially sand exploitation close to the river banks or those exceeding the permissible limit.
Unusual weather patterns due to the impact of climate change are also among the major causes of the landslide.
Besides building dykes to prevent landslides, more effective solutions are needed to limit riverbank erosion, experts said./.