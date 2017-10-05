At the launching ceremony of the project (Photo: baodaknong.org.vn)

– The Central Highlands of Dak Lak and Dak Nong on October 5 launched a project to build a 100km-long border patrol road.The route, which is scheduled to complete in 2020, is the area that the two Vietnamese localities and Cambodia’s Mondulkiri finished border demarcation and marker planting.According to Major General Thai Dai Ngoc, Vice Commander of Military Zone 5 and head of the management board of the project, once completed, the project will create favourable conditions for patrol and activities to protect sovereignty and maintain border security of armed forces of Dak Nong and Dak Lak.It is expected to contribute to boosting local socio-economic development, while improving both spiritual and material life of ethnic minority groups along the border.The building of the joint border patrol road will contribute to build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, while further fostering the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia.-VNA