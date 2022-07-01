The tournament was organised by the Dak Nong Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in cooperation with the Phu Cuong Tourist Service and Tourism Joint Stock Company and the Vietnam Tourism & Sports Joint Stock Company.



It was attended by 100 professional paragliders from 12 clubs around Vietnam, who competed in the main event, which involves a precise landing. The two other events are freestyle flying and flying with a motor.



The paragliding tournament was an opportunity for Dak Nong province to introduce images of local nature, culture, and people to domestic and foreign friends. It also hopes to create a popular paragliding destination at Ta Dung National Park./.

