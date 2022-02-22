Spanning over 3.5 hectares, this agricultural tourism model has become popular among visitors, who can take part in farming activities.

The province is home to Dak Nong Geopark, which covers an area of more than 4,700 square kilometres, spanning six of the province’s eight districts, with 65 natural heritage sites and geomorphology sites, including craters, volcanic caves, and waterfalls.

Dak Nong welcomed about 1.7 million visitors during the 2016-2020 period, with tourism revenue reaching over 7.9 million USD.

In a bid to make tourism an economic pillar in the future, the province has been advised to introduce more investment policies to fully tap into its potential./.

VNA