Governor of Cambodia 's Mondulkiri province Thang Sa Vun (centre, left) and Chairman of Dak Nong provincial People's Committee Ho Van Muoi (centre, right) at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

– Authorities of the Central Highland province of Dak Nong and Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province on January 11 signed a cooperation agreement for the period from 2022 to 2025.Under the agreement, they agreed to propose the two governments of Vietnam and Cambodia upgrade the Dak Peur border gate in Dak Mil district and Bu Sara in Petchada district into international ones.They will also upgrade Dak Dang bridge at Bu Prang-Dak Dam border gate to faciliate travel and trade activities between the two sides.They consented to organise cooperative activities in investment, trade, agriculture, forestry, and environmental resources protection.Dak Nong province will continue policies and programmes to support Mondulkiri province in healthcare, and education while the Cambodian province will create favourable conditions for Vietnam’s social and charity groups to support disadvantaged Vietnamese people who are living there.For the demarcation and marker planting along their shared borderline, the two sides will continue to call on border residents to be self-conscious and strictly abide by the laws of each country. They will continue strictly observing the treaties signed between the two countries, coordinating in protecting finished markers, and proactively preventing and stopping inciting and disruptive activities that affect the demarcation and marking.During the 2016-2021 period, the two provinces implemented comprehensive cooperation programmes in various fields, especially economy, healthcare, national defence, and border security and order.Dak Nong province completed the building of schools, working offices, and clean water works for Mondulkiri province. The transport infrastructure system from the provinces' centres to the border area has been upgraded./.