Dak Nong steps up cooperation with Indian localities
Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong met with a visiting delegation led by Madan Mohan Sethi, Indian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, on September 6 to discuss the sides’ cooperation expansion.
At the meeting between authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong with a visiting delegation led by Madan Mohan Sethi, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, on September 6. (Photo: VNA)Dak Nong (VNA) – Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong met with a visiting delegation led by Madan Mohan Sethi, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, on September 6 to discuss the sides’ cooperation expansion.
Dak Nong plans to send a working delegation to India in October to promote bilateral trade and investment cooperation in high-tech agriculture, agricultural processing, green energy, metallurgy, and industrial infrastructure, among other fields.
At the meeting, Ho Van Muoi, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, emphasised the province's strong wish to promote trade and investment collaboration with Indian localities. The local delegation's upcoming trip to India is expected to open up many investment cooperation opportunities between the two sides.
In response, the Indian diplomat noted that many large investors in India are interested in exploring and investing in Vietnam. Therefore, the visit by the Dak Nong delegation is essential to help Indian businesses and investors learn more about the province./.