Politics Party official receives President of Japanese House of Councillors Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, received President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa in Hanoi on September 6.

Politics Vietnamese, Canadian PMs meet on ASEAN summit sidelines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Jakarta on September 6, as both leaders are in Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, scheduled for September 5-7.

Politics Leaders affirm coordination to deepen Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol have affirmed their commitments to continue close coordination to develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in a more profound and comprehensive manner, contributing positively to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Politics UK-Vietnam relations make remarkable progress: Ambassador British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the remarkable progress in UK – Vietnam relations when he chaired the UK Embassy’s September 6 press conference on the 50th anniversary of the ties (September 11, 1973-2023) and the upcoming UK Festival.