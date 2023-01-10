Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos PM’s conclusions to draw foreign tourist arrivals released The Government Office has recently released Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions at a conference promoting foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam.

Politics Prime Minister hosts Tet banquet in honour of diplomatic corps Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his wife hosted a banquet in honour of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi on January 9, ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Politics IMF commends Vietnam’s macro-economic stabilisation policies Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) Antoinette Sayeh has lauded Vietnam for its high economic growth and controlled inflation over the past years despite global uncertainties.