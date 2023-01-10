Dak Nong steps up military, defence ties with Mondulkiri of Cambdia
At the event (Photo: VNA)Dak Nong (VNA) – Working delegations of the Military Command of Dak Nong and the military sub-area of the Cambodian province of Mondulkiri held their 6th talks in the Vietnamese province on January 9.
As heard at the talks, the situation of political security and social safety along their shared borderline was well maintained last year. After the COVID-19 pandemic was put under control, their bilateral trade has been resumed, while the solidarity, friendship and collaboration between their authorities, armed forces and people were increasingly reinforced.
Based on such outcomes, they agreed to strengthen their coordination in educating the armed forces and people on the two countries’ traditional ties this year.
They said they will further cooperate in protecting an environment of peace and stability for national development in the two countries.
At the function, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the sides was signed, covering seven spheres.
Located to the south of the Central Highlands region, Dak Nong shares a 141km border section with Mondulkiri./.