Dak Nong works to strengthen ties with Cambodia’s Mondulkiri
Gifts presented to Mondulkiri by Dak Nong (Photo: VNA)Dak Nong (VNA) – The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has made efforts to further foster its cooperation and friendship with the Cambodian province of Mondulkiri over the past years.
Located to the south of the Central Highlands region, Dak Nong shares a 141km border section with Mondulkiri.
The province has so far worked with the Cambodian side to organise numerous cultural and people-to-people exchange activities, including New Year visits, free medical check-ups, assistance to poor pupils and provision of medical supplies, food and necessities during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2021, Dak Nong has provided Mondulkiri with aid worth over 1.7 billion VND (73,000 USD).
Vo Mich, Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association of Dak Nong province, said it has organised regular communication campaigns for the sides’ residents and armed forces along the border.
According to Mich, the two provinces have teamed up to speed up land border demarcation and marker planting; hold joint patrols to ensure security and defence along the shared border; and exchange information and support in building a borderline of peace, friendship, and mutual development./.