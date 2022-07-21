‘Dalat Yersin Photography Awards’ international photo contest
ISF Silver Medal: Bat tan (Never ending) by Tran Hung Dao (Vietnam). (Photo courtesy of the contest)
ISF Bronze Medal: Silk by Nguyen Ba Hao (Vietnam).
DYPA Silver Medal: Dieu xoe hoa (“Xoe” dance) by Nguyen Dang Viet Cuong (Vietnam). (Photo courtesy of the contest)
DYPA Gold Medal: The white sea by Dang Quang Vinh (Vietnam). (Photo courtesy of the contest)
ISF Gold Medal, Judges Choice 2: Silent hero by Le Hoang Men (Vietnam). (Photo courtesy of the contest)
DYPA Gold Medal: Brushes of the Bridge by Giang Son Dong (Vietnam). The second edition of the photo contest is hoped to leave a cultural imprint amid activities marking Da Lat 130th anniversary. (Photo courtesy of the contest)