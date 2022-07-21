Hotline: (024) 39411349
‘Dalat Yersin Photography Awards’ international photo contest

The Da Lat Photo Club, the Lao Dong communal house in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and Youi’s Art Space launched the “Dalat Yersin Photography Awards” earlier this year to bolster exchange in photography and honour Dr Alexandre Yersin (1863-1943), who established the city in 1893.
  • ISF Silver Medal: Bat tan (Never ending) by Tran Hung Dao (Vietnam). (Photo courtesy of the contest)

  • ISF Bronze Medal: Silk by Nguyen Ba Hao (Vietnam). The second edition of the photo contest is hoped to leave a cultural imprint amid activities marking Da Lat 130th anniversary. (Photo courtesy of the contest)

  • DYPA Silver Medal: Dieu xoe hoa (“Xoe” dance) by Nguyen Dang Viet Cuong (Vietnam). (Photo courtesy of the contest)

  • DYPA Gold Medal: The white sea by Dang Quang Vinh (Vietnam). (Photo courtesy of the contest)

  • ISF Gold Medal, Judges Choice 2: Silent hero by Le Hoang Men (Vietnam). (Photo courtesy of the contest)

  • DYPA Gold Medal: Brushes of the Bridge by Giang Son Dong (Vietnam). The second edition of the photo contest is hoped to leave a cultural imprint amid activities marking Da Lat 130th anniversary. (Photo courtesy of the contest)

