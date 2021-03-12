Dambri Waterfall - Central Highlands' majestic beauty
Dambri waterfall in Bao Loc city, the Central Highland province of Lam Dong is one of the highest waterfalls in Vietnam. It is also known locally as Seven-storey or Waiting waterfall with a diverse and rich flora.
Dambri waterfall is surrounded by a diverse and rich flora, with flowers of all kinds blooming all year round. (Photo: VNA)
The waterfall is over 57m high, falling down a cliff and creating a poetic and majestic scenery to draw thousands of backpackers and adventurous trekkers every year. (Photo: VNA)
Around 130 kilometres from Da Lat famous tourist city, Dambri is listed as one of the 15 most charming cascades in the world by Microsoft network MSN. (Photo: VNA)
Dambri waterfall is located in Dambri Eco-tourism Complex. (Photo: VNA)
The waterfall is surrounded by many kinds of flowers blooming all year round (Photo: VNA)