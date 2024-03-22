Culture - Sports Dossier seeking UNESCO title for heritage clusters replied UNESCO has responded to the scientific dossier seeking its recognition for the Complex of Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Monuments and Landscapes as a world heritage site, according to the Cultural Heritage Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Aquabike world championship to come Vietnam for first time More than 60 racers from 26 countries and territories in the world will compete at the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Thi Nai lagoon, Quy Nhon city, central province of Binh Dinh, from March 22-24, the tournament’s organiser announced at a press conference on March 21.