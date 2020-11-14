Dance challenge raises public awareness of environmental protection
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on November 13 officially launched a dance challenge on social media to promote World Children’s Day (November 20) and raise public awareness of climate change and the environment.
The video is released at https://fb.watch/1K4KWPamQX/ (Photo: https://www.unicef.org/)
Accordingly, UNICEF has cooperated with Vietnamese well-known dancer Quang Dang, who is famous all over worldwide for the dance in the hand-washing song “Ghen Co Vy” released in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to choreograph the moves in the song ‘Let’s Act Together for Nature, a joint product of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, singer Quan A.P, and Nguyen Jenda.
Quang Dang said “We are all concerned about protecting the environment and I want to encourage everyone, adults and children, to act together to ensure every child can enjoy a greener and cleaner future.”
UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flower said children have so many ways of expressing themselves and showing that they care about our planet.
By collaborating with Quang Dang, UNICEF wants to encourage children to take action to protect the environment, she added.
World Children’s Day is celebrated around the world to mark the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989. The theme of this year’s celebration in Vietnam is “Reimaging a greener and cleaner Vietnam for every child”. The celebration is meant to be a ‘day for children, by children’ and for them to feel inspired to take action./.