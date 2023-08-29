Youngsters join in a FlashMob dance in response to the World Kindness Day (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The “Dance for Kindness 2023” is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on November 12 in response to the World Kindness Day (November 13).

First held in Vietnam in 2014, the event aims to create a playground to improve health and connect young people to awaken kindness in each individual and social community.

It is a global networking event for kindness, transcending boundaries of gender, sexual diversity, race, religion, and nationality with practical activities to connect young people and raise the sense of contributing kindness to the community.

Every year, hundreds of cities around the world join together to perform a Kindness FreezeMob/FlashMob to the same song and dance, all happening on the same day to welcome the World Kindness Week.

This year's event will include four parts with important messages, including “I am kind to myself”, aiming to promote kindness in each individual through self-care both physically and mentally through the "14-day self-love challenge". Participants will film and take pictures of self-love moments so that they can inspire more young people.

“I am kind to my family” is the message of the second part. The third part – “I am kind to society” includes volunteering activities such as environmental protection, garbage collection, waste reduction in public places, participating in social security activities, among others.

Entitled “I am kind”, the last part will cover an annual Flashmob dance event that unites kind hearts and a special concert./.