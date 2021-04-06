Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh relieved from position of State Vice President
The National Assembly (NA) cast secret ballots to relieve Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh from the position of State Vice President in the 2016 – 2021 tenure on April 6 morning as part of its 11th session in Hanoi.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other Party and State leaders vote to relieve Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh from the position of State Vice President (Photo: VNA)
After the voting results were announced, 451 out of the 452 deputies present at the sitting, equivalent to 93.96 percent of the total number of legislators, approved a resolution on relieving Thinh from the position.
Later, the NA heard State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presenting a nomination list for the legislature to elect the State Vice President.
Participating deputies then discussed in groups the candidacy for the post of State Vice President./.