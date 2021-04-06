Politics Egyptian media highly evaluates Vietnam’s new leadership A number of Egyptian newspapers on April 5 ran articles on Vietnam’s new leadership which, they said, will contribute to consolidating the relations between the two countries.

Politics National Assembly - Highest organ of State power, highest representative body of people Within the State apparatus of Vietnam, the National Assembly (NA) is the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of State power of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Politics Infographic Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.

Politics Congratulations come to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders Leaders of countries around the world have sent messages and letters of congratulations and made phone calls to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders, including State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.