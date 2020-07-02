Danish companies exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam
Many Danish enterprises wish to seek information and investment opportunities in Vietnam as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is set to take effect, Troels Jakobsen, Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, said on July 2.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
He made the statement during a working session with authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, which is among eight localities the Danish Embassy plans to pay fact-finding trips to.
He said Danish businesses are looking for investment opportunities in green growth, renewable energy, health, education, the environment, food safety, and logistics, among others.
He also introduced the DANIDA financial programme to Can Tho, which is sourced from the Danish Government and for public infrastructure projects.
According to the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, Can Tho earned 174,100 USD from exports to Denmark in 2019, with fisheries being the staple.
The city purchased goods worth 36,900 USD from Denmark, mostly pharmaceutical materials, agriculture products, and veterinary medicine./.
