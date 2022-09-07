Politics Vietnamese naval ship wraps off visit to Indonesia Naval ship HQ 012-Ly Thai To of Brigade 162 of the Naval Region 4 anchored at Cam Ranh port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 6, concluding its visit, exchange and joint drill with the Indonesian Navy, according to the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) newspaper.

Politics RoK defence minister receives Vietnamese officer The Republic of Korea’s Minister of National Defence Lee Jong-sup on September 6 received Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien who is on a working trip to the northeast Asian nation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Investigation into human trafficking to Cambodia continues: Government officials Government officials reported on the issue of Vietnamese being tricked into working illegally in Cambodia at the Government's regular press briefing in Hanoi on September 6.