Politics 12th working day in fourth sitting of 15th National Assembly The 15th National Assembly began the 12th working day of its fourth sitting on November 3 with group discussions on the draft Land Law (revised) in the morning.

Politics Vietnam opposes further embargo on Cuba: diplomat Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has stressed Vietnam's consistent stance of opposing the economic, trade and financial embargo against Cuba.

Politics Protecting living environment, people's health - top goal of Vietnam: spokesperson Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has reiterated Vietnam's consistent stance that protecting the living environment and people's health is always the top goal, without sacrificing the environment for economic growth, in response to the information that some US congressmen sent a letter of protest to the Taiwanese (China) authorities saying Vietnam's handling of the Formosa case was not satisfactory.

Politics Vietnam always attaches importance to ensuring food security: Spokeswoman Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang underlined the Vietnamese Government’s consistent attention to food security while addressing the ministry’s regular press briefing on November 3.