Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong began an official visit to China on Oct. 30 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. In recent years, Vietnam-China ties have maintained a stable and positive trend. Their leaders have reached important common perceptions, helping lift bilateral ties to a new height.

Politics Vietnam attends 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Tran Quoc Cuong attended the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMWCP) in Havana from October 27-29.

Politics Anniversary of Vietnam - Algeria diplomatic ties marked in Algiers The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria hosted a ceremony in Algiers on October 29 to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (October 28, 1962 - 2022).