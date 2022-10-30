Business Macroeconomic stability helps push stock market development: official Macroeconomic stability will be a good foundation for developing the stock market, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said at the Government’s regular press conference on October 29 in Hanoi.

Renovation needed for logistics industry to thrive: insiders The Vietnamese logistics sector is eyeing the urgent need for renovation, overall solutions and vision as well as new development orientations to catch up with the global trend, creating a breakthrough for the country's socio-economic recovery and development, according to experts.

Digital transformation improves services for tax payers IT application, especially the implementation of electronic invoices, really matters for the taxation sector since it promotes a more streamlined administrative process and creates favourable conditions for tax payers.

Vietnam, China look towards stronger trade ties China has remained Vietnam's biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in the Association of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN) despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world.