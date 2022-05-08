Danish Queen confident in growing Denmark-Vietnam ties
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has expressed her confidence in the growth of the Vietnam-Denmark relations toward new heights toward comprehensiveness and effectiveness, at a reception for the new Vietnamese Ambassador, Luong Thanh Nghi, following a ceremony to receive his letter of credentials.
The queen also showed her delight at the development of the bilateral diplomatic ties since its establishment in 1971 across myriad sectors, from traditional socio-political-economic affairs to new arenas of climate change and green growth.
For his part, the Vietnamese diplomat vowed to do his best and said he hoped for assistance from the queen, the royal family, the Government, and the people of Denmark in deepening the nations’ relationship in the time to come based on the good foundation that their leaders and peoples had built.
Nghi requested the Danish Government continue to pay attention to and create conditions for the over 16,000 Vietnamese expatriates in the country to integrate deeply and make more practical contributions to the bilateral friendship and relations.
The ambassador also conveyed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s greetings on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe II's accession to the throne.
In response, the queen wished him a success tenure ahead./.