Business RoK seminar on investment in Vietnam An international seminar on trend of investment in Vietnam in the new normal context took place in Seoul on August 18, with over 150 Korean investors and enterprises in different areas taking part.

Business More British investors look at Vietnam to cash in on free trade agreements Many British investors are seeking investment opportunities in Vietnam in the hope of cashing in on free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam has signed with the UK and other economies worldwide.

Business PetroVietnam proposes 19-billion-USD petrochemical complex, oil storage project The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has proposed the Government invest in a petrochemical and refinery complex and national oil storage in Long Son oil and gas industrial park in Long Son commune, Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, with a total investment of nearly 19 billion USD in two phases.