David Evans paintings: A dream wrapped in words called myth
David Evans is an American painter. He paints Vietnam from stories of historical figures or myths and legends. He wishes to convey Vietnamese historical stories through paintings to domestic and foreign friends, to introduce them to a developing and dynamic Vietnam.
Born in 1990, David Evans studied history and has a master's degree in education from Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York, USA. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
He came to Vietnam hoping to find his own path and to explore the cultural beauty. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
David Evans paintings are drawn using an abstract style. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
Even though he is visually disadvantaged with short-sightedness, he still paints with great energy. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
