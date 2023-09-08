For more than 5.3 million Vietnamese living and working in over 130 countries and territories worldwide, the Vietnamese language is a national pride, a bond of the community and bridge and a firm pillar of the Vietnamese culture.

The Day for honouring the Vietnamese language is intended to enhance the overseas Vietnamese community’s awareness of the Vietnamese language’s beauty and value.

The project will be implemented in parallel with the cultural diplomacy strategy until 2030.

It is expected to enhance the quality of Vietnamese teaching and learning among the community while encouraging host administrations to bring Vietnamese into educational facilities in Vietnamese areas.

It also aims at honouring individuals and organisations that make positive contributions to keeping it as a language for communicating among the Vietnamese families abroad and spreading it to foreigners./.

VNA