Culture - Sports Infographic Cheo - traditional theatrical art imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity Cheo is a traditional theatrical art imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity. It is believed to have originated in the 10th century and has its roots in village festivals in the Red River Delta.

Culture - Sports Infographic Xoe Thai Dance a cultural symbol of community connection Xoe dance reflects the Thai ethnic people’s perspective on the world and all things, and is performed during Tet, festivals, and important events. The communes of Muong Lo in Yen Bai province, Muong So in Lai Chau province, Thuan Chau in Son La province, and Muong Lay and Dien Bien Phu city in Dien Bien province are considered “centres” of the dance.

Culture - Sports Infographic Three Vietnamese dishes among best street foods in Asia: CNN Listing the 50 best street foods in Asia, CNN said that Asian street food offers variety and lots of flavor. Visitors to Vietnam cannot miss the opportunity to enjoy the 3 following special dishes.