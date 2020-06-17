Health More than 20 localities have low birth rate: MoH Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the lowest fertility rate in the country of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June.

Health Vietnam records one new imported COVID-19 case Vietnam confirmed one new imported COVID-19 case on June 17 morning, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 335, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new community COVID-19 infections reported for 61 days Vietnam went through 61 consecutive days without COVID-19 transmissions in the community as of 6pm on June 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health British pilot able to stand, undergoing physical therapy The British pilot, known as Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, is able to stand and is undergoing physical therapy with the support of medical workers, according to Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital.