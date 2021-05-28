Culture - Sports Vietnamese traditional dress on display at museum An exhibition displaying “ao dai” owned by the 10 biggest contributors to the development of Vietnamese museums is taking place at the Ao dai Museum in Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition is in celebration of International Museum Day 2021, which has the theme “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine”.

Culture - Sports First national cultural heritage contest to be launched A national cultural heritage photo contest and exhibition, the first of its kind in Vietnam, will be launched in late May, aiming to raise awareness of heritage conservation within the local community, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports VTVGo to screen 50 made-in-Vietnam animations VTV Go, the online TV service of Vietnam Television (VTV), will broadcast 50 Vietnamese animations free of charge between June 1 and 10, to encourage the creativity of local filmmakers.