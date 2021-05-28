“De Men” award ceremony to take place on Children’s Day
The ceremony for the second “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children will be held on International Children’s Day on June 1, according to the organiser, the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper.
Hanoi (VNA) - The ceremony for the second “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children will be held on International Children’s Day on June 1, according to the organiser, the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was only kicked-off at the end of March. It still managed to receive 120 entries, however, or 20 more than in the first edition last year.
Sixteen outstanding works were selected for the final round.
From May 20-27, a judging panel led by poet Tran Dang Khoa, Vice President of the Vietnamese Writers’ Association, selected one major prize, called “Cricket Knight”, and several “Cricket Desire” prizes.
Last year, the Cricket Knight prize, worth 30 million VND (1,300 USD), was presented to writer Nguyen Nhat Anh for his work “Lam ban voi bau troi” (Make Friends with the Sky).
The organiser also granted four Cricket Desire awards, each worth 10 million VND, to a collection of paintings from 10-year-old Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, a long story from 12-year-old Cao Khai An, a collection of short stories by writer Nguyen Chi Ngoan, and a collection of songs about children by composer Nguyen Van Chung.
Images of crickets and the “Adventures of a Cricket” by writer To Hoai were part of the childhood of many generations of Vietnamese.
Writer Nguyen Quang Thieu said that “De Men” was initiated in the hope of bringing the deepest and purest spiritual life to children. It is not only a prize but also an attitude towards the future, he said./.