Dead whale washed up on beach in Quang Binh
A dead whale weighing about one tonne has been found washed up on a beach in the central province of Quang Binh, a local official said on March 3.
Local authorities coordinated with residents to bury the decomposing whale, measuring 7-8m in length, immediately after finding the carcass on March 2. (Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) – A dead whale weighing about one tonne has been found washed up on a beach in the central province of Quang Binh, a local official said on March 3.
Nguyen Van Huu, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Tho ward in Ba Don town said local authorities coordinated with residents to bury the decomposing whale, measuring 7-8m in length, immediately after finding the carcass on March 2.
Vietnamese coastal residents have believed that whales would help fishermen at sea. So, they often rescue the animals whey they run aground or bury the dead ones.
Cau Ngu (whale worship) festival is part of the cultural identity of Vietnam’s central coastal localities, which has been preserved and passed down through the generations.
The festival is held annually after the Lunar New Year, when fishermen start a new fishing season. It aims to express gratitude towards Nam Hai for safeguarding fishermen, and pray for bumper hauls of fish, safe voyages and peace for the nation./.