Environment Progress seen in settlement of wildlife crimes: insider The detection and settlement of wildlife crimes in Vietnam have recoded strides over the last five years, according to Deputy Director of the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) Bui Thi Ha.

Environment Kien Giang hoping to soon put Cai Lon - Cai Be irrigation system into operation Extra efforts are being made to quickly complete the first phase of the Cai Lon - Cai Be irrigation system in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to better serve local life and production.

Environment Environment ministry builds digital tree map in Vietnam The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has built a digital tree map in Vietnam to serve the identification of planting sites as well as management and taking care of trees nationwide, Minister Tran Hong Ha has said.