Deal signed to promote Prime Minister’s 1-billion-tree initiative
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Government’s e-Portal Chinhphu.vn, Vietnam Television (VTV) Digital, and property developer Novaland signed an agreement on March 19 for cooperation in sustainable development, with focus placed on the planting of 10 million trees in several localities.
The tree-planting programme aims to help translate Vietnam’s goal of planting 1 billion new trees by 2025 into reality. The goal was initiated by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last November.
Under the agreement, Chinhphu.vn and VTV Digital will provide Novaland with support in communicating information about the 10-million-tree-planting programme, with between 1 and 2 million trees to be planted in Vietnam this year.
Nguyen Hong Sam, Director-General of the Government’s e-Portal, said Novaland is the first company in the country to respond to the PM’s 1-billion-tree initiative. He hoped that the number of trees planted under the programme will not just reach 10 million but go even higher.
He also pledged that the Government’s e-Portal and VTV Digital will continue to accelerate communications campaigns on the 1-billion-tree initiative around the country./.