Death toll from typhoon Nalgae in Philippines rises
The death toll from tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippines over the weekend has increased to at least 150, while 36 others are still missing, said the authorities.
Flooding scene after heavy rains caused by typhoon Nalgae in Cavite province, Philippines, October 30, 2022. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
According to the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said 63 among the dead were reported in the southern autonomous Bangsamoro region. The storm swept through most of southern Philippines, triggering floods and landslides. It also injured 128 people.
Nalgae is the 16th tropical cyclone to battle the Philippines this year.
The country is one of the most disaster-prone globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt. It experiences 20 storms each year, some of which are intense and destructive./.