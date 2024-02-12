World Philippines logs 37 deaths from landslide The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines has climbed to 37, an official said on February 11, as rescuers have continued to search for more than 60 people remaining unaccounted for.

World Campaign for Senate election in Cambodia kicks off The campaign for the fifth Senate election in Cambodia kicked off on February 10, with the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) holding a large rally.

World Thailand welcomes nearly 4 million foreigners in January Thailand's tourism industry saw a strong start to 2024 with nearly 4 million foreign arrivals in January, the government’s spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said on February 10.