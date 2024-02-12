Death toll in Philippine landslide climbs to 54
The number of people killed by a landslide in Maco town, in the province of Davao de Oro (the Philippines) rose to 54, while the rescue work was underway for more than 60 missing others, the Philippine government said on February 11.
More than 1,347 households, or over 5,400 people in four villages of Maco were affected by the landslide.
The rain-induced landslide struck on the night of February 6, burying homes, vehicles and dozens of people.
The Philippines had the highest disaster risk among 193 countries and territories around the world, according to a global risk index in 2022. It suffers various storms that trigger floods and landslides, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions./.