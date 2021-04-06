Business Oil and gas companies expect good performance in Q1 Many Vietnamese companies in the oil and gas field might post positive results in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to the strong rally of crude oil in the international market.

Business Construction on Phan Thiet Airport begins A ceremony to kick-start a project to build Phan Thiet Airport in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan was held on April 5.

Business Van Phong to be developed into coastal EZ by 2025 The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa will develop the Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ) into a coastal one that focuses on multi-sector development, turning it into an economic driving force of the province and the south central region.

Business Businesses from Vietnam, Algeria, Senegal seek partnership opportunities More than 200 businesses from Algeria, Senegal and Vietnam operating in various sectors joined an online trade exchange among the three countries on April 5 and 6.