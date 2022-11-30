Business Vietnam’s bond market contracts amid monetary tightening After strong growth in the previous quarter, Vietnam’s currency bond market contracted 0.2% due to a decline in the Government bond market and slower growth in corporate bonds.

Business Infographic Steel sector expects for better business result in 2023 Better disbursement of public capital, sound steel prices and opportunities to boost steel export to Europe are among the expectations of steel enterprises so as to have a rossy business result in 2023.

Business Quang Binh, Dutch firm discuss cooperation in wind power development The People’s Council of Quang Binh province had a meeting with Dutch company Pondera on November 30 to discuss the possibility of cooperation in a wind farm project in the central locality.

Business HCM City works to develop seaport infrastructure The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a decision on the implementation plan to develop the southern metropolis’s seaport infrastructure system.