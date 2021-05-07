The panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign was first created in November 2019 and is one of the largest works in the world about war. The circular artwork helps the campaign’s soldiers recall memories of the battle.

The oil painting on canvas is 132 metres long, 20.5 metres high, and 42 metres in diameter, with 6 metres being embossed, for a total painting area of over 3,200 square metres. Nearly 100 artists truthfully portrayed 4,500 characters in combination with embossed models and exhibits.

The painting is divided into four sections: one of people going into battle; one of the lead-up to the battle; one on the historical confrontation; and one on the Dien Bien Phu victory. All are connected, creating a panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and leaving a strong impression on viewers.

The panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, a world-class work or art, is expected to become a special highlight for local historical tourism. The display is also a valuable source of information contributing to preserving revolutionary traditions for the younger generations./.

VNA