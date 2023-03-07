Environment Conservation of wetland habitats contributes to carbon storage The conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and ecosystem services of wetlands (Ramsar sites) has contributed to sustainable socio-economic development, carbon storage, climate change adaptation, environmental protection, and nature and biodiversity preservation.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Vietnam takes drastic action to hunt down wildlife trafficking Aware of wildlife trafficking and its threat to biodiversity preservation, Vietnam has taken drastic action to fight the use of wildlife and their products, such as fine-tuning laws, raising public awareness, strengthening legal enforcement, and strict punishment for violations.

Politics Vietnam offers initiatives to promote cooperation to reduce emissions in Asia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented several important initiatives of Vietnam during the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan on March 4.